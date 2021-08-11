Chelsea take on Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday evening, and Thomas Tuchel has gone with an attacking 3-4-2-1 formation to sink the Yellow Submarine.
However, it’s far to say that his choice of players is not to the liking of the Blues faithful.
Unai Emery’s side will be no pushovers as they showed against Manchester United in the Europa League final.
Having said that, Tuchel has already proved his tactical acumen beyond doubt.
With both teams liking to attack at every opportunity, goals are almost certainly assured, though the west Londoners are well equipped in defence.
Regardless of the team that’ll start the match, it hasn’t been met with a resounding thumbs up.
The general feeling amongst Chelsea fans seems to be that Timo Werner should be a substitute at best.
At the conclusion of proceedings, Tuchel’s selection could come under scrutiny, but if Chelsea emerge victorious, there are unlikely to be too many dissenting voices.
Seriously. Enough is enough. Absolutely dire lineup but we are used to it by now. I have been a fan since 1980 but today is my last as a chelsea fan. I am london born and bred. I will now be supporting Arsenal. At least they know how to run a club with a world class manager.Joke
— . (@LuccaWasTaken) August 11, 2021
Playing 5 at the back again with 2 DMs against Villarreal. This Chelsea team is so negative ffs
How do you people enjoy watching this shitshow
— D’ACCOUNTANT (@OG_umaru) August 11, 2021
Why is Werner starting ffs!!!
— Big Bad Boy (@AZ_Bassit) August 11, 2021
Alonso???? Like for real
— . ? (@queen_Marihana) August 11, 2021
Finished club
— ADOFO ASA ™??? (@_adofoasa__) August 11, 2021