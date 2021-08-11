‘Enough is enough’ – These Chelsea fans aren’t happy with the line-up against Villarreal

Chelsea take on Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday evening, and Thomas Tuchel has gone with an attacking 3-4-2-1 formation to sink the Yellow Submarine.

However, it’s far to say that his choice of players is not to the liking of the Blues faithful.

Unai Emery’s side will be no pushovers as they showed against Manchester United in the Europa League final.

Having said that, Tuchel has already proved his tactical acumen beyond doubt.

With both teams liking to attack at every opportunity, goals are almost certainly assured, though the west Londoners are well equipped in defence.

Regardless of the team that’ll start the match, it hasn’t been met with a resounding thumbs up.

The general feeling amongst Chelsea fans seems to be that Timo Werner should be a substitute at best.

At the conclusion of proceedings, Tuchel’s selection could come under scrutiny, but if Chelsea emerge victorious, there are unlikely to be too many dissenting voices.

