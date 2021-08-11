Jack Wilshere is feeling optimistic about Arsenal’s chances this season following a difficult campaign of last for Mikel Arteta’s men.

Arteta struggled in his first season in charge at Arsenal, the Gunners missing out on European football for the first time in 25 years after finishing eighth and dropping out of the Europa League at the semi-final stage.

But armed with £50million new signing Ben White, and with other new arrivals expected ahead of the end of the transfer window, Arteta hoping for an improved campaign.

And that’s something the Spaniard is likely to achieve, according to former Arsenal midfielder Wilshere, who told talkSPORT: “When you think of Arsenal now, you don’t really think they’re going to be challenging and it’s been like that for a number of seasons unfortunately.

“Even when I was there, we slipped out of the top four and had to play in the Europa League. I still don’t think they can win it with the other teams around and the names they’re linked with, but with no Europe, I think they can have a better season.”

Arteta, who was a teammate of Wilshere’s, has come under heavy pressure following a disappointing season of last, and there is a feeling that he must get off to a good start in the coming campaign.

But the signs of improvement are there for Wilshere, who added: “You’re always under pressure as a manager. A couple of bad results and people start asking questions.

“I think Mikel has done a good job, you can start to see they’ve got an identity. They’re hard-working and training is intense.

“He’s trying to get every inch out of every player he can and I think you’re starting to see that. With more time on the training pitch this year, I think they’ll be better.”