Arsenal are said to be doing everything they can to steal Tammy Abraham from the grasp of AS Roma.

It emerged yesterday via Sky Sports Italia that Chelsea agreed a £34million deal with Roma to sell Abraham, who saw limited opportunities under Thomas Tuchel in the second half of last season.

But a fresh report from Gazzetta dello Sport via SportWitness claims Abraham would prefer to stay in London and that Jose Mourinho has involved himself in the transfer, calling the striker to discuss a possible deal.

It’s claimed not only has Mourinho been in touch but Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is also said to have put in a call in a bid to convince Abraham.

With that in mind, it’s claimed Roma have ‘remoulded’ their offer in a bid to convince Abraham the Italian capital is where he should be headed.

Given Abraham’s doubts, Roma are now said to be offering a two-year loan with an obligation to buy which can be activated after one year if all goes well.

That option is said to be worth €35million, but it’s unclear whether Arsenal have responded at this point.

In the meantime, Abraham has been included in Chelsea’s UEFA Super Cup squad to face Villarreal in Belfast this evening.