Even journalists start chanting Lionel Messi’s name as he’s unveiled by PSG

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Even the media in France are absolutely loving the Lionel Messi PSG transfer.

Watch this extraordinary video below as the Argentine holds up his new PSG shirt with club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Leonardo.

Messi is one of the greatest players of all time and this move is unquestionably going to go down in history as one of the biggest ever transfers, as evidenced by the fact that even journalists seem to be celebrating the deal like fans!

See below as Messi’s press conference comes to an end, with reporters chanting his name as he gets up to pose for photos with his shirt…

Messi will now link up with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in what could be one of the most devastating attacking line ups in the history of football.

More Stories Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.