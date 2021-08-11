Even journalists start chanting Lionel Messi’s name as he’s unveiled by PSG

Even the media in France are absolutely loving the Lionel Messi PSG transfer.

Watch this extraordinary video below as the Argentine holds up his new PSG shirt with club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Leonardo.

Messi is one of the greatest players of all time and this move is unquestionably going to go down in history as one of the biggest ever transfers, as evidenced by the fact that even journalists seem to be celebrating the deal like fans!

See below as Messi’s press conference comes to an end, with reporters chanting his name as he gets up to pose for photos with his shirt…

Even journalists are chanting Lionel Messi's name at his PSG unveiling press conference ? pic.twitter.com/RxGfsBqQt1 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 11, 2021

Messi will now link up with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in what could be one of the most devastating attacking line ups in the history of football.