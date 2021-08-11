Liverpool appear to have changed their mind on one particular squad member.

It emerged earlier this summer that young defender Neco Williams could be on his way out of Anfield, with the likes of Leeds United, Southampton and Wolves all linked.

But it seems as though that won’t be the case, with Jurgen Klopp opting to err on the side of caution ahead of the new season.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool have now decided to keep Williams to make sure they have enough depth heading into the coming campaign, which gets going this weekend.

Williams is said to have done enough in pre-season to impress the coaching staff, and while he is not likely to displace Trent Alexander-Arnold in the starting line-up, he will be a solid back-up at right-back.

It was suggested Liverpool could get around £10million for the Wales international this summer.

But with a contract until 2025, the 20-year-old now looks set to remain a Red for the time being.