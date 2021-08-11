Club chief “waiting by the phone” to finalise terms of £60m Chelsea transfer

Sevilla sporting director Monchi is reportedly waiting by the phone to finalise a deal taking Jules Kounde to Chelsea this summer.

The France international has been linked several times with a possible £60million transfer to Stamford Bridge, but there’s yet to be much progress made on a deal.

It seems, however, that Sevilla are ready to sell and Monchi is waiting for contact from Chelsea so he can push this move through at last.

One imagines the Blues are focusing their efforts on getting Romelu Lukaku in from Inter Milan at the moment, but Kounde is expected to be one of their main targets next.

Kounde’s fine form in La Liga in recent times surely shows he could do a job for a bigger club like Chelsea, while other European giants such as Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid have also been linked with the 22-year-old.

Chelsea spent big last summer and could be about to have another exciting transfer window this year if they manage to bring in big names like Lukaku and Kounde to add to Thomas Tuchel’s Champions League-winning squad.