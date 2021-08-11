If Ligue Un giants, Lyon, are to acquire Xherdan Shaqiri from Liverpool before the end of the current transfer window, they’re going to need to up their initial offer for the Swiss.

Although it appears that the player is surplus to requirements for the Reds, Jurgen Klopp and his backroom staff have shown how adept they are in the transfer market, and won’t be rolled over a barrel just because Shaqiri happens to be out of favour.

Sky Sports are reporting that the two clubs are in talks for a move to take place, but that the French side have, to this point, offered just £5m for the 29-year-old’s services.

MORE: Liverpool eye €45m star

The player has one year left on his current deal with the Anfield outfit, and it’s believed that Liverpool will not entertain a switch at that price.

With only 45 Premier League appearances over three years, it’s clear why Shaqiri would jump at the chance to move on.

More Stories / Latest News ‘Enough is enough’ – These Chelsea fans aren’t happy with the line-up against Villarreal Lionel Messi admits that he will ‘enjoy it’ if Paris Saint-Germain draw Barcelona in the Champions League Former board member ‘proved right’ over Florentino Perez friendship with current Barcelona CEO

However, there’s still work to be done.