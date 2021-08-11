No sooner has he been pictured in his new Paris Saint-Germain garb, than Lionel Messi is already talking about potential Champions League match-ups against his old team-mates.

Ominously for Barcelona, it seems that the Argentinian is relishing the prospect of playing his old club, as he looks to win the premier European competition one last time.

“On a personal level, would love to win another Champions League, as I have said in previous years. I think I have come to the ideal place that is ready for that,” he said to CNN, cited by the Mirror.

“[…] Well, it could happen. It would be strange for me if it did happen.

“On the one hand, it would be special going back to my home with a different shirt on. But we will see what happens in the future and if it does we will enjoy it as well.”

Alongside the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, PSG will have a front three that will be the envy of European football.

If they’re able to dovetail together as everyone expects, they’ll take some stopping.

MORE: Liverpool eye €45m star

For Barcelona, it’ll now be a what might’ve been scenario given that the team were clearly better with Messi in it.

Though their supporters will hope for another Champions League trophy, that it might have to come at the expense of beating their old captain and best ever player won’t please them.

More Stories / Latest News Former board member ‘proved right’ over Florentino Perez friendship with current Barcelona CEO Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that transfer stance makes ‘no sense’ Barcelona’s financial situation worsens with €39m loyalty payment due to be paid to Lionel Messi

However, it’s time to move on for everyone’s sake.