Nasser Al-Khelaifi hails Lionel Messi as best of all time on “historic day” for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has praised incoming signing Lionel Messi as the greatest footballer of all time on a “historic day” for the French club.

Messi joins PSG after leaving Barcelona at the end of his contract, in what is undoubtedly going to go down as one of the biggest transfer moves in the history of the game.

Al-Khelaifi is clearly thrilled to have pulled off this incredible deal, and he’s spoken very fondly of Messi as he introduces him to the press as a PSG player this morning.

Watch below as Al-Khelaifi and Messi hold their press conference in what makes for slightly surreal viewing…

?? "It is an amazing and historic day for the club" PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi introduces new-signing Lionel Messi to the media ? pic.twitter.com/j6PCMpGYBw — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 11, 2021

MORE: Ronaldo to join Messi in Ligue 1?

It will be exciting to see Messi when he finally gets onto the pitch with his PSG team-mates, as he’ll surely form a formidable attacking trio alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.