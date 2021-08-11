With just a few days left until the start of the new Premier League season, Jurgen Klopp will be putting the finishing touches to training and deciding which of his Liverpool squad will be in his starting XI for the first match of the 2021/22 campaign.

Given that the Reds have only made one summer signing in Ibrahima Konate, there would appear to be general disappointment that no other players have joined him since the end of the 2020/21 season.

However, despite Klopp appearing to confirm that there wouldn’t be anyone else beefing up the squad, he had a perfectly valid reason why.

“It is summer and the transfer window is open, then everyone expects some player signings. We will see what happens,” he said to TV2, cited by the Daily Express.

“Let’s go through the squad. Do you want to buy a new fullback? A new goalkeeper? We already have good players there.

“In midfield, we have players with a lot of experience, such as Thiago, Fabinho, [Jordan] Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita. In addition, we have exciting young boys in Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones.

“In the attack, we have Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Xherdan Shaqiri, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi.

“I’ve definitely forgotten someone… If you want to buy such players, you have to spend a lot of money. We do not have to do that, because the players are already here.

“You have to make changes from time to time, but then there must be room to do it. We do not want more players.

“If something happens somewhere, something can happen somewhere else, but it makes no sense to add more players.”

Klopp’s men need to hit the ground running if they want to claw back the ground they lost to Manchester City after an injury hit campaign.

Clearly, Liverpool feel that they can do that perfectly well with the staff that they already have.