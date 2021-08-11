Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has explained why he doesn’t think Leicester City playmaker James Maddison will seal a transfer to Arsenal this summer.

The England international has shone in his time at the King Power Stadium, attracting interest from top clubs on several occasions, with Arsenal showing the strongest interest in this transfer window.

Still, Chadwick thinks Maddison could do well to stay at Leicester for the time being, giving two reasons he thinks it might be better than accepting an offer from the Gunners.

Although Arsenal would do well to land Maddison and might prove a tempting new challenge for the 24-year-old, Chadwick thinks continuing to play under Brendan Rodgers in a team that suits his playing style would be good for him.

“It’s an interesting one. Maybe for his career it’s the right time for him to move,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“He could be the main man at Arsenal, where they’re building something new. They’ve got to get players like that in order to compete again. Having said that, staying at Leicester doesn’t look like it would be the worst decision in the world either.

MORE: Arsenal cleared to beat Liverpool & Chelsea to €50m signing

“He’s got a great relationship with Jamie Vardy up front, but then he could also do well alongside the pace of Aubameyang at Arsenal.

“The way they play at Leicester is set up for him, and they’re probably in a better place than Arsenal at the moment in terms of having a settled squad and playing under a proven manager in Brendan Rodgers, plus European football.

“I don’t imagine him going to Arsenal this season, but if he does it’ll be interesting if he can spark them into life, giving them the flair and attacking quality that can change their fortunes to some extent.”