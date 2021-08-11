Tottenham are reportedly still in talks over a transfer deal for Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez this summer.

Spurs are said to remain hopeful they can get a deal done for Martinez, despite Inter being keen not to sell both him and fellow star player Romelu Lukaku, according to Football Insider.

Lukaku has been strongly linked with Chelsea by The Athletic and others, and Football Insider acknowledge some claims that Inter do not want to lose both their main attacking players in the same summer.

Still, the Serie A giants’ financial woes are well documented, with Achraf Hakimi also leaving the San Siro this summer, and it might be that Martinez is next.

Football Insider’s report will no doubt give Tottenham fans hope that they can strike a deal for Martinez, who is an exciting talent good enough to fire the club back into the top four.

Spurs will just have to hope that Chelsea’s move for Lukaku doesn’t ruin their plans, but it seems possible that Inter will still need more money from player sales in this transfer window.

It would be some statement by new Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo if he could get a big name like Martinez in, with the Argentina international scoring 40 goals in the last two seasons.

At the age of just 23, Martinez can surely continue to improve, and could be an ideal addition up front to help replace Harry Kane, who continues to be strongly linked with Manchester City by the Evening Standard.