“It’s crazy” – Lionel Messi on the prospect of linking up with Neymar & Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi has spoken out on linking up with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as he meets the press at Paris Saint-Germain this morning.

The Argentine superstar has just joined PSG from Barcelona and it’s clear he’s excited to forming one of the deadliest attacking tridents on the planet.

Messi played alongside Neymar at Barcelona a few years ago, but this trio has the potential to be even better than the one that saw the pair up front with Luis Suarez at the Nou Camp.

“It is really crazy and I am really happy about that,” Messi said.

“Sharing the day-to-day life with them and the squad, the team is incredible and I want to train and compete now because I am going to be playing with the best players.”

Messi will always be a Barcelona legend, but it’s surreal to think he’s now going to be playing his football in Paris.

This will take some getting used to, but it’s sure to be entertaining to watch him, Neymar and Mbappe tearing up Ligue 1.

