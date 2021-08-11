West Ham are reportedly hours away from completing a transfer deal for Fiorentina centre-back Nikola Milenkovic.

The Serbia international has shone in Serie A, showing himself to be a solid young defender, and his fine performances have previously seen him linked with top clubs like Manchester United.

It seems, however, that West Ham are now closing in on a deal for Milenkovic in what looks like a huge statement signing by the Hammers as they look to build on last season’s success.

Reports in Italy now sound very confident that West Ham will wrap up a deal for Milenkovic, with the 23-year-old expected to cost around €18million.

WHUFC supporters will hope Milenkovic can continue to develop well in his time in the Premier League, with David Moyes looking potentially like the right coach for him at this stage of his career.