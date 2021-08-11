West Ham “hours away” from completing major signing

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham are reportedly hours away from completing a transfer deal for Fiorentina centre-back Nikola Milenkovic.

The Serbia international has shone in Serie A, showing himself to be a solid young defender, and his fine performances have previously seen him linked with top clubs like Manchester United.

It seems, however, that West Ham are now closing in on a deal for Milenkovic in what looks like a huge statement signing by the Hammers as they look to build on last season’s success.

Reports in Italy now sound very confident that West Ham will wrap up a deal for Milenkovic, with the 23-year-old expected to cost around €18million.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle United submit £13.5m bid for transfer target but there may be a problem
“Would have been a great signing” – Former Red Devil responds to Man Utd’s surprise transfer U-turn
Liverpool sent ‘priority’ message over Saúl Niguez transfer links

WHUFC supporters will hope Milenkovic can continue to develop well in his time in the Premier League, with David Moyes looking potentially like the right coach for him at this stage of his career.

More Stories Nikola Milenkovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.