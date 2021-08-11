Crystal Palace could be on the verge of bagging themselves a bargain if reports surrounding Parma’s Yann Karamoh are accurate.

The player has already been described as the ‘new Mbappe,’ and the 23-year-old has been previously linked with the Eagles according to Sport Parma and cited by HITC.

It’s been suggested that both Palace and Lille have enquired about the player’s availability, and with him recently having been left out of Parma’s plans and had his No.10 shirt taken from him, that would suggest he is surplus to requirements for the Italian outfit.

As someone that plays predominantly on the right side, he can fill give Patrick Vieira another decent attacking option.

Though he’s yet to really set Italian football alight, he has plenty of time to grow, and with Sport Parma via HITC saying he’s likely to be available for as little as £5m, that’s a deal that Palace can’t afford to turn their noses up at.

With just under three weeks left of the summer window, there’s plenty of time for the deal to be concluded.