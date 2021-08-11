Steve Bruce has a huge dilemma ahead of Newcastle United’s opening Premier League fixture of the 2021/22 season, and it centres around potential new signing, Joe Willock.

The Arsenal star, who is believed to be available for around the £25m mark, was one of the success stories of an otherwise poor campaign in 2020/21 for the Magpies, and Bruce has been aiming to acquire him all summer long.

His representatives may be about to put a spanner in the works however, and it’s going to take a monumental and special effort to be able to get the deal across the line in time.

According to Chronicle Live, Newcastle will have to agree to Willock becoming one of the club’s best paid players.

That would mean putting him in line with top earners such as Jonjo Shelvey who currently earns in the region of £90,000 per week.

Newcastle clearly aren’t made of money at present, and it will be interesting to see if they’re willing to push the boat out that far for Willock.