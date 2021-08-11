Newcastle United are said to have made an opening offer for transfer target Jens Cajuste.

The Magpies are said to be pursuing a deal for the midfielder as they continue to work to get the Joe Willock deal over the line.

And according to RMC Sport via Get French Football, they have now submitted a bid worth €16 million (£13.5m) for Midtjylland star Cajuste, but they are not alone in expressing an interest.

The report suggests Ligue 1 side Rennes are also interested in making a move, though it does not mention whether they too have made a bid just yet.

Cajuste is still on 22 years of age, but he is already a Sweden international, and he was even called up for this summer’s Euro 2020.

He has been at Midtjylland since 2018, making 53 league appearances and winning the Danish SuperLiga once during that time.

This could be one to keep an eye on as Midtjylland mull over the Magpies’ bid and likely wait in hope that Rennes put in a competing offer.