Arsenal cleared to beat Liverpool & Chelsea to €50million transfer

Arsenal are reportedly in a strong position to win the race for the transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard.

The Norway international had a decent loan spell with the Gunners last season, but it didn’t initially look like a permanent transfer was on the cards.

Now, however, it’s being reported that Odegaard is eager to leave Real Madrid as he doesn’t think he’s going to get much playing time in Carlo Ancelotti’s side this season.

Arsenal are now supposedly cleared to complete a deal for Odegaard as long as they pay around €50million for the 22-year-old, according to the latest details on the transfer saga in the tweet below…

Liverpool and Chelsea have also been linked with Odegaard in recent times, but it now seems that Arsenal’s Premier League rivals are no longer in the running.

Odegaard has long been considered a real wonderkid, but it’s just not quite worked for him in his time in Spain so far.

It now seems the best move for Odegaard would be to return to England, and Arsenal now seem to be focusing on him instead of the likes of James Maddison and Houssem Aouar.