€50m bid made: Club weighing up Arsenal transfer offer, decision imminent

Real Madrid are reportedly weighing up a €50million transfer bid from Arsenal for Martin Odegaard.

A decision is expected to be imminent, with Real unlikely to look to keep hold of Odegaard this summer after a decision from manager Carlo Ancelotti, according to Todo Fichajes.

Odegaard spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates Stadium and showed some real quality, with Mikel Arteta still in need of a creative talent like him in his squad.

The Norway international may not have played regularly at Madrid, but he looks to have the potential to be an ideal long-term replacement for Mesut Ozil.

Arsenal are still lacking that number 10 in their side, leading to a loss of form from the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang due to the lack of service.

Odegaard looks like he could provide that and it will be interesting to see how the 22-year-old performs if he makes his move to north London permanent.