Arsenal may reportedly be edging closer towards securing the permanent transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard.

According to the latest transfer news from sources in Spain, the Gunners continue to work on trying to bring Odegaard back to the Emirates Stadium, and their efforts have been given a boost by recent developments.

Defensa Central claim that Odegaard now looks increasingly likely to be on his way out of Madrid after failing to make Carlo Ancelotti’s team for the club’s latest friendly match against AC Milan.

The Norwegian playmaker spent the second half of last season on loan at Arsenal, but a permanent move didn’t look like being on the cards at first.

MORE: Arsenal considering surprise Barcelona transfer raid

Now, however, Arsenal have renewed optimism about bringing Odegaard back to north London on a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old has it in him to be a fine long-term replacement for Mesut Ozil, though some Gooners may be disappointed that he seems more of a priority than other similar players like James Maddison and Houssem Aouar.