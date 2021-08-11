Photos: Amazing image of N’Golo Kante and the UCL trophy go viral as it’s almost as big as him

Only a very select few players get to lift the Champions League trophy in their career, but there may not be any who look quite as delightful with it than N’Golo Kante.

The diminutive Chelsea star carried the trophy out ahead of the Super League Final against Villarreal tonight, and Twitter instantly blew up as fans marvelled at just how big the trophy really is:

It’s all in good taste as he’s one of those players who’s virtually impossible to hate, but the image will be well-remembered after tonight.

