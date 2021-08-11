Photos: Amazing image of N’Golo Kante and the UCL trophy go viral as it’s almost as big as him

Only a very select few players get to lift the Champions League trophy in their career, but there may not be any who look quite as delightful with it than N’Golo Kante.

The diminutive Chelsea star carried the trophy out ahead of the Super League Final against Villarreal tonight, and Twitter instantly blew up as fans marvelled at just how big the trophy really is:

N'Golo Kante leading out Chelsea with the Champions League trophy. That is all.#SuperCup pic.twitter.com/87ESw28oC7 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) August 11, 2021

Captain Kante with a trophy that is almost as big as him. #CFC pic.twitter.com/xODouDODtR — Sam Inkersole (@Sam_InkersoleTM) August 11, 2021

Kanté walking out with the Champions League Trophy that is practically bigger than him. That was beautiful to watch. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) August 11, 2021

Kante walking out holding a trophy bigger than him sent me??? — ChelseaFCBlogs (@ChelseaFCBlogs_) August 11, 2021

It’s all in good taste as he’s one of those players who’s virtually impossible to hate, but the image will be well-remembered after tonight.