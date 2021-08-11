Paris Saint-Germain chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi has told Kylian Mbappe he has ‘no choice’ but to stay following the signing of Lionel Messi.

Messi had his first PSG press conference this morning having completed his free transfer following his release from Barcelona in July and confirmation he would not be returning to Camp Nou last week.

The signing is yet another huge statement from PSG as they look to end their long wait for a Champions League, and it could be a boost in the French club’s hopes of keeping star striker Mbappe.

Mbappe is out of contract next summer and has repeatedly turned down approaches from PSG over a new deal.

That means he could leave for free next summer, at least as things stand, but PSG chief Al-Khelaifi has said the arrival of Messi has given the Frenchman no choice.

“I think we have the most competitive team. Now there is no choice for Kylian but to stay here in Paris,” he said during the press conference.

“I think everybody knows the future of Kylian, people from Paris and the players.

“He is a really competitive player. He wants to win, he wants to win trophies, he said it in public.

“He wanted a competitive team and I think we have got the most competitive in the world. So there is no excuse for him now. He can’t do anything else but stay.”

As things stand, PSG will have one of the scariest front lines in Europe with Messi, Mbappe and Neymar, and they will be desperately hoping that trio stays as it is until beyond the summer transfer window, which closes on August 31.