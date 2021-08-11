The hype in Paris right now is something else after PSG’s signing of former Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

The Argentina international is being unveiled in the French capital today, and it’s sent fans absolutely wild as they queue up great distances to buy their Messi shirts from the club shop.

The queues are even stretching all the way down into the Paris Metro stations at the moment, as the images below show!

Messi has had a legendary career so far and this is undoubtedly one of the biggest transfers in the history of the game as PSG make a major statement with this move.

La file d’attente se poursuit désormais jusqu’au couloirs du métro parisien. #MessiPSG pic.twitter.com/fhytYydqSG — Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) August 11, 2021

It will be intriguing to see how Messi performs at a different club after an entire career spent at Barcelona until now, but it should help that he’s linking up with old team-mate Neymar, as well as Kylian Mbappe up front.