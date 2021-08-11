Arsenal closing in on £30million transfer after player skips recent game

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on a £30million transfer deal for Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The Gunners have identified Ramsdale as their top target in goal this summer instead of Andre Onana, who had also been considered, and it looks like a deal is edging closer to completion.

Arsenal now look close to agreeing a fee with Sheffield United, as football.london report they’re set to pay an initial £24m for the England international, with a further £6m potentially to come later in add-ons and bonuses.

Ramsdale shone in the Premier League last season, though he couldn’t help the Blades avoid relegation to the Championship.

Still, Ramsdale’s fine form earned him a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2020 and it now also looks set to earn him a move back to the Premier League, according to football.london.

Some Arsenal fans will question if Ramsdale is really a better option than Bernd Leno, but many will surely still feel it’s worth at least bringing in someone to challenge the German shot-stopper for his place.

Ramsdale missed Sheffield United’s most recent game as he seems to expect a transfer to the Emirates Stadium to now go through.