Player’s camp “surprised” Arsenal have switched priorities to another transfer target

Those close to Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana are reportedly “surprised” that Arsenal haven’t followed up on their interest in signing him this summer.

This is according to Goal’s Charles Watts, speaking on YouTube, who says the Gunners have not shown an interest in Onana for some time now, and seem to have made Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale their priority in that position instead.

Ramsdale shone in the Premier League last season, but some Gooners may be surprised to see him emerging as such a priority for Arsenal right now, as he doesn’t seem like quite enough of an upgrade on Bernd Leno as the club’s number one.

Still, Watts seems to think it’s clear Leno has shown he’s not good enough for Arsenal, so that could explain why they’re in a hurry to sign a new ‘keeper now…

Onana has also looked like an impressive talent in his time at Ajax, but the 25-year-old’s recent UEFA ban after testing positive for a banned substance might have affected the situation.

Arsenal fans will no doubt hope something can be resolved quickly in terms of bringing in a new ‘keeper, but they might also be hoping a bigger name than Ramsdale can emerge as a genuine option.

Considering their rivals can boast ‘keepers like Alisson, Ederson, David de Gea, and Edouard Mendy, it’s hard to imagine a signing like Ramsdale would really give Arsenal what’s required to become a real force in the race for the top four again.