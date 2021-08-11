Raphael Varane just ‘hours away’ from being confirmed as new Man United signing

Though it’s been a long drawn out process for one reason or another, Raphael Varane is now just a few hours away from becoming a new Manchester United player.

The elegant centre-back has been patiently waiting for his quarantine period to finish, but it’s been reported by Fabrizio Romano that he has now completed both parts of his medical and is likely to be confirmed as a Red Devil before the day is out.

Once the formalities are out of the way, it will finally be time for the French World Cup winner to join his new team-mates in training, with a view to playing as soon as practicable.

His signing follows that of Jadon Sancho, and signals United’s intent to go one step further this season.

The pressure has been steadily building on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and he really has to deliver this season.

With Varane in situ, he has a much better chance of doing just that.

