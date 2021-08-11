Raphael Varane will not take Phil Jones’ number at Manchester United amid his imminent arrival.

We have known for the best part of two weeks that Varane is headed to Old Trafford, but the official unveiling of the soon-to-be former Real Madrid defender is expected to take place today.

And there has already been plenty of anticipation surrounding which number the Frenchman will wear at United.

Some have suggested Varane could take the number four, currently worn by Jones, who has been linked with a move away from the club.

But according to Stretty News, that will not be the case, and Varane will instead wear an ‘unexpected’ number, which is expected to be revealed upon his unveiling today.

Sources have told us that Raphael Varane will not wear Jones’ number 4 shirt. The number he will wear has been described to us as ‘unexpected’. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/yp2SltDPnR — Stretty News (@StrettyNews) August 11, 2021

Varane is joining United on a £43million deal from Real Madrid having entered the final year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Reds are hoping he can feature as soon as this weekend when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men take on Leeds United in their Premier League opener.