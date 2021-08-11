West Ham United star Declan Rice has reportedly almost reached an agreement over a transfer to Manchester United, though a move may have to wait a while.

This is according to a report from Todo Fichajes, who claim that the England international’s asking price is as high as £84.6million, with West Ham eager not to lose their star player for anything other than huge money.

The report suggests that the Hammers are even more determined to make a big profit on Rice after seeing Jack Grealish move from Aston Villa to Manchester City for £100m this summer (fee via BBC Sport).

Rice is certainly another potentially world class talent, and he could be a great fit at a top club like Man Utd, who’d surely benefit from bringing in an upgrade on players like Nemanja Matic and Fred.

Rice has shown his class at West Ham and also had a key role in England’s superb run to the final of Euro 2020 this summer.

The 22-year-old is a fine all-rounder in the middle of the park and already looks a natural leader, despite his relative youth and inexperience.

United being close to agreeing terms is certainly encouraging for a future deal, but Red Devils fans will no doubt be frustrated to hear that this move currently looks unlikely for this summer at least.