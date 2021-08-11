With Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City consistently confounding the critics by becoming a regular Premier League top six side, it’s odd to hear Rio Ferdinand coming out and suggesting certain players need to be at so-called bigger clubs.

The former Manchester United centre-back and now successful TV pundit, believes that another former Red Devil, Jonny Evans, should be at a top three or four club, insinuating that the Foxes are something of an afterthought despite their excellent showings over the last few seasons.

His words are bound to get the Leicester faithful’s backs up, and his former BT Sport colleague, Gary Lineker, might also have something to say on the matter.

“He’s had a fantastic career. It’s justified because of the work ethic he’s shown,” he said to the Belfast Telegraph.

“He’s always been serious about his game, always worked hard, been diligent, and you get a longer career when you do that. You earn your luck, and I think he’s done that.

“Not to be disrespectful to Leicester but I’m surprised he didn’t go to one of the top three or four clubs outside of Man United, because I think he’s that good as a centre-back.”

Ferdinand’s comments fly in the face of the evidence too. Leicester have been one of the brightest and most inventive outfits of the past couple of seasons.

Only late season collapses have seen them outside of the top four, and with the signings that they’ve made during the summer, there’s every reason to believe that they’ll be there or thereabouts again come the end of the season.