He was the player that brought joy back to the Camp Nou, but Ronaldinho will surely have upset Barcelona’s supporters after his latest message to Lionel Messi.

The Argentinian has transferred to Paris Saint-Germain, a former club of the Brazilian’s, and Ronaldinho couldn’t be happier for the player that took over his mantle at Barcelona and as the best player in the world.

The dust still hasn’t settled on the incredible switch and Barca fans will surely still be feeling hugely disappointed by the recent turn of events.

To that end, Ronaldinho’s words will not be welcomed by those who used to cheer his name.

“It’s a great joy to have played at these two clubs and now to see my friend wearing that shirt, many moments of joy are coming Leo Messi!” he said on Instagram.

“I’m content with my friend Sergio Ramos there too and a super squad and I can smell a Champions League.”

Whatever the situation was that led to Messi leaving, the quicker that Barca’s fan base moves on, the better for all concerned.

Barcelona have enough brilliant young players coming through the ranks that the future still looks bright, even without Messi.