Cristiano Ronaldo’s response to texts over following Lionel Messi with transfer to Ligue 1

Cristiano Ronaldo has seemingly laughed off suggestions from his fellow Portugal international Jose Fonte that he should follow his old nemesis Lionel Messi by sealing a transfer to Ligue 1.

Ronaldo, currently at Juventus, enjoyed an historic rivalry with Messi when they were together in La Liga, with Ronaldo putting in world class performances for Real Madrid while Messi set similarly high standards at Barcelona.

Messi has just left Barca for a move to Paris Saint-Germain, and Fonte admits he’s tried messaging Ronaldo about joining him at Lille so the pair can resume their rivalry in French football.

Ronaldo doesn’t seem to be taking that suggestion particularly seriously, judging by his response to Fonte, but it would undoubtedly be something pretty special.

“I feel great. I feel great because it’s incredible to hear a player like Lionel Messi is in French football in our league,” Fonte told talkSPORT.

“It’s exciting. Obviously in terms of competitors it’s going to be even harder for us but we’re up for a challenge – I’m texting Cristiano to come to Lille every day! He’s only replied ‘ha ha ha’.”

Messi and Ronaldo have both done wonders in the world of football, setting new standards of greatness with their incredible consistency for much of the last decade.

It’s a shame not to be able to see them go directly head to head in the same league anymore, but perhaps they’ll meet in Europe this season as PSG and Juventus are sure to be among the main candidates for the Champions League.