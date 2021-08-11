Liverpool rival Barcelona for exciting €40million transfer

Liverpool are reportedly set for a transfer battle with Barcelona for the €40million signing of Lille midfielder Renato Sanches.

The Portugal international has shone in Ligue 1 in recent times, looking back to his best after a difficult spell at Bayern Munich as a youngster.

Sanches is now attracting plenty of interest this summer, with Liverpool among his main admirers as they search for a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.

See below for details as both LFC and Barca are expected to scrap it out for the signing of Sanches, with Lille seemingly prepared to sell the 23-year-old for around €40m, which could be an absolute bargain…

These claims come from the reliable Fabrizio Romano, so Liverpool fans will undoubtedly be keeping an eye on how this progresses in the weeks to come.

Although the Reds signed Thiago Alcantara last summer, another purchase in midfield is now surely necessary again after Wijnaldum’s move to PSG.

