Sevilla director of football Monchi has confirmed there has been no bid from Chelsea for defender Jules Koundé.

It emerged recently that Chelsea were prioritising Koundé in their bid to land a defender this summer, but progress has been slow-to-non-existent.

And the reason for that is that there has been no official bid for Chelsea in the Frenchman.

During a special interview with Sevilla’s club media, famed sporting director Monchi spoke about the Koundé decision, admitting the highly-rated centre-back is for sale, but confirming he is not the subject of any bids to-date this summer, despite reports of a Blues offer.

“Many clubs have asked for Kounde,” he said in the YouTube video.

“Of course there’s interest but no official bid are on the table.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen. We will sell if an important bid arrives, this is our policy to improve the team.”

That will come as a blow for Chelsea fans who were keen to sign Koundé this summer.

There were reports of the Blues attempting to complete a player-plus-cash deal involving Kurt Zouma for Koundé.

But while talks may well have taken place between the clubs, there has been no official bid, meaning Sevilla simply have not had a decision to make just yet.

And we are less than three weeks away from the end of the transfer window with both Chelsea and Sevilla kicking off their respective league seasons this weekend.

Image via Sevilla FC’s YouTube