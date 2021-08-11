Theo Walcott has revealed how he once begged Lionel Messi not to embarrass him during an appearance for Arsenal.

During the 2015/16 season, Barcelona thrashed Arsenal 5-1 on aggregate to progress to the quarter-final stage of the Champions League.

And now Southampton winger Walcott played in the game, able to fulfil a dream many players have of playing against Messi during his Barcelona days, something we now know was even more of a privilege following his departure from Camp Nou to link up with PSG.

During his experience playing against Messi, Walcott has revealed how he begged the Argentine superstar not to ’embarrass’ him.

He told talkSPORT: “I remember he had a corner and I said: ‘Please don’t embarrass me’, and he ended up passing the ball back [for a short corner] so I did my job!”

Messi completed his move to PSG last night ahead of giving his opening press conference as a Parisian this morning.

And while Walcott is disappointed not to see the veteran forward in the Premier League, he is determined to ‘enjoy him’ in Ligue 1, and indeed the Champions League.