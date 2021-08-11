It’s expected that Romelu Lukaku will soon be announced as Chelsea’s new signing, and the Belgian is sure to plunder more goals in the Premier League next season for the Blues.

He remains one of the best goal scorers seen in the English top-flight, however, talkSPORT pundit, Darren Gough, has suggested that he isn’t a patch on Tottenham and England front man, Harry Kane.

MORE: Liverpool eye €45m star

When asked if Lukaku was the best, Gough’s answer was emphatic.