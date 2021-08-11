Tottenham to make a bid in the current transfer window for Southampton dead ball specialist

There are still three weeks to go until the end of the summer transfer window, and that’s more than enough time for Tottenham to be able to execute one particular high-profile deal.

It’s unclear whether, finally, Harry Kane will be allowed to leave the club or not, but if Daniel Levy were to reluctantly accede to allowing his front man to move on to Manchester City, then the north Londoners will have significant money with which to strengthen the squad.

With that in mind, the Telegraph are reporting that Southampton’s dead ball specialist, James Ward-Prowse, is once again on their radar.

It’s said that Fabio Paratici and Nuno Espirito Santo are looking for a creative attacking midfielder, and Ward-Prowse fits the bill.

James Ward-Prowse

At 26 years of age, the player still has his peak years ahead and would surely represent a sound piece of business for the north Londoners.

He won’t come cheap, but if you want the best you have to pay for it.

