Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick believes Kieran Trippier could have been a fine signing for his old club, but he has also backed Diogo Dalot to have a strong season at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have supposedly ended their interest in signing Trippier from Atletico Madrid, with the England international’s asking price seemingly too high at around £34million.

Chadwick can see why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen on signing Trippier, but he also believes that youngster Dalot could offer something similar in that area of the pitch.

The Portugal international impressed on loan at AC Milan this season and now looks set to be given the chance to challenge Aaron Wan-Bissaka for a place.

“Trippier would have been a great signing,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “He had a really good tournament with England and has proven his worth over the years.

“But Dalot, I think people forget how young he is, he’s got really good potential. I think he’s a player in a similar mould to Trippier in terms of his ability getting forward and getting the ball in the box, which is a bit different from Wan-Bissaka, who’s main qualities are in the defensive department.

“Dalot has great quality and had a really strong loan at AC Milan last season, so when you look to build for the future I think he’s got real promise. I’d be excited to see what he can offer.

MORE: €100m star close to agreeing terms to join Manchester United

“He’ll probably start on the bench, with Wan-Bissaka the first choice, but he gives Ole another option.

“I understand some fans might be disappointed with Trippier not coming in as he would’ve been ready to do a job now, but I think Dalot was signed for what he can do in the future and this season could be the time for him to deliver on that.”