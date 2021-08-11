Leicester City have reportedly made a £15million transfer bid for Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard.

However, the Foxes may have to offer more for Vestergaard as The Athletic suggest Southampton will not accept this bid and want more money for the Denmark international.

Vestergaard has been a solid performer in his time at the St Mary’s Stadium, and also shone for his national side at Euro 2020 this summer as they made it to the semi-finals.

Leicester would do well to add the 29-year-old to their squad this summer, with upgrades perhaps needed on veteran centre-back Jonny Evans.

Vestergaard looks like he could be ideal to come in at the King Power Stadium as Brendan Rodgers continues to put together an exciting squad capable of building on last season’s success.

Leicester won the FA Cup and were very close to finishing in the top four, while they’ve also got off to a winning start this term after beating Manchester City in the Community Shield.

Vestergaard could be another useful piece in the puzzle as Leicester finally look to qualify for the Champions League at the end of 2021/22.