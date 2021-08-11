Video: Chelsea keeper Mendy immediately atones for awful kick out with a magnificent fingertip save

You really don’t want your keeper to be making any kind of mistake, but it’s always going to happen occasionally and how they react to it is massive.

This is one of these situations where Edouard Mendy is unfortunate to slip as he takes the goal kick so it’s not completely his fault, but he still more than makes up for it by producing an outstanding save to divert the ball onto the post:

Pictures from CBS Sport

Mendy makes up for his mistake. BIG save. pic.twitter.com/wtrSUHtGw9 — amadí (@amadoit__) August 11, 2021

There’s no doubt that signing Mendy was a gamble last season as he arrived without much first-team experience, but he’s more than proven his ability at the top level.