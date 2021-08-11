Video: Hakim Ziyech scores the opener for Chelsea vs Villarreal with a calm finish

There’s been plenty of talk about Hakim Ziyech leaving Chelsea this summer, but no move has happened and he’s been given a chance to impress tonight.

Sometimes a miss-hit can be just as effective as anything else, but it’s not clear if this little finish to fool the keeper is deliberate or if it’s a bit fortunate as it spins up in the air:

Pictures from BT Sport

Either way it’s a really nice finish from the Moroccan, while he’ll now get a full season to prove himself in front of supporters so that could also make a huge difference.