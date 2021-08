Villarreal supporters had to wait until the 73rd minute before they had anything to cheer in the UEFA Super Cup final, but their goal, when it arrived, was special.

Chelsea were far too casual at the back, allowing prolific marksman, Gerard Moreno, the time and space to play a sharp one-two before smashing the ball into the roof of the net and past a despairing Edouard Mendy.

The goal sent the game into extra-time, meaning another 30 minutes of an absorbing contest.

Pictures from BT Sport