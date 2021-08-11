Video: Timo Werner forces a great save from Villarreal keeper Asenjo in Super Cup Final

It now looks like Romelu Lukaku will be a Chelsea player before the end of the week, so Timo Werner is going to have to accept a lesser role in the squad.

He played well last season and got into some great positions but luck just wasn’t on his side, so an early goal against Villarreal could’ve been huge for his confidence.

In fairness to the German this isn’t even half a chance so he does excellently to produce the shot, but the keeper was alive to the danger and produced the sharp save:

Pictures from the UEFA European Super Cup Final