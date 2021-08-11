Video: ‘It was not spontaneous’ – Tuchel’s penalty shoot-out tactics pay off for Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel can be relied upon to leave no stone unturned in his quest for his players to know their roles exactly within his Chelsea team.

The German has shown in the short space of time he’s been manager of the west London outfit that he’s more than capable of tweaking his formations and tactics to suit a particular match or scenario.

In the case of the UEFA Super Cup, that meant making a big call with his goalkeepers ahead of the penalty shoot-out, however, Tuchel advised everything had been spoken about previously so there were no surprises.

Simplicity is genius.