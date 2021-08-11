ExWHUemployee has spoken about West Ham’s striker situation this summer as they’re surprisingly yet to bring in a new name up front.

The Hammers have been linked with a whole host of forwards in recent times, but have been unable to bring anyone in, in what is a pretty surprising development.

Tammy Abraham, Danny Ings, Adam Armstrong and Ivan Toney are among the names who’ve been linked and who could surely have done a job for David Moyes’ side, but it seems they’re not convincd.

According to ExWHUemployee, the club are yet to identify anyone who quite fits the bill in terms of both their qualities and their price tag…

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but fans will hope West Ham can find someone soon because they’re currently looking light up front.

Moyes relied a lot on Michail Antonio last season but there’s surely a need for someone else to at least provide a rotation option.