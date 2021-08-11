Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere has admitted he still hasn’t received a single offer this summer despite being a free agent.

The 29-year-old has had rotten luck with injuries down the years, with his fitness problems costing him a place at Arsenal, while spells with other clubs since then haven’t worked out either.

Speaking with talkSPORT in the video below, Wilshere now says he’s doing his best to keep fit and keep on training, but he’s yet to hear from a single club this summer as he struggles to find anyone to play with next.

This is difficult to listen to, in all honesty…

Wilshere undoubtedly had huge talent at his peak, and could have done so much more with his career if he’d just had a bit more luck staying fit.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be rooting for him to find a club soon and show everyone what he’s still capable of.