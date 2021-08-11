Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly both interested in a potential transfer deal for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.

The north London duo are both being linked with the Switzerland international by German outlet Sport Bild, and he certainly looks like a big talent who could shine in the Premier League.

Zakaria has shown his quality in his time in the Bundesliga, and it seems there’d undoubtedly be a key role for him at either Arsenal or Spurs at the moment due to their respective needs in midfield.

Arsenal have struggled in that department for some time, with Thomas Partey injured again while doubts remain over the likes of Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny.

Arsenal brought in exciting youngster Albert Sambi Lokonga this summer, but it is not yet clear how much of a role he’ll have this early on in his Gunners career, so Zakaria could be an important addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Tottenham, meanwhile, also look in need of making changes in that area after the struggles of Tanguy Ndombele, whose future at the club may now be in some doubt, according to The Athletic.

Both Arsenal and Spurs will be keen to get back into the top four this season, so whoever wins the race for Zakaria could be getting a big early advantage.