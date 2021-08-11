Chelsea are reportedly standing firm on their £25million valuation of French defender Kurt Zouma this summer.

West Ham are eyeing up Zouma as one of a number of their defensive targets this summer, but they would face paying £25m to bring in Zouma from Stamford Bridge, according to 90min.

It remains to be seen if an agreement can be struck, and West Ham may well feel there is better value for money out there.

90min explain that the Hammers are also continuing to work on signing Nikola Milenkovic from Fiorentina, but Zouma has the added bonus of being proven in the Premier League.

Even if the 26-year-old has never really been a regular starter for Chelsea, he’s shown himself to be a decent squad player, and has also shown some solid form during loan spells with Everton and Stoke City in the past.

West Ham over-achieved in the Premier League last season and now surely need a strong summer in the transfer market to help them challenge for a place in Europe again in 2021/22.