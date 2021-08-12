Manchester United are now expected to send wonderkid Amad Diallo out on loan before the transfer window closes, according to the MEN.

The Manchester Evening News report that the 19-year-old is lined up to leave on a temporary basis, just eight months after he officially arrived at the club.

United pre-agreed the transfer of the promising winger last summer, for an initial fee of €25m in a deal worth up to €40m according to Fabrizio Romano for the Guardian

Despite the serious promise surrounding Amad when he officially arrived in Manchester in January, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer only handed the prospect eight appearances, with only two being starts.

The Red Devils have already sent out the Ivorian’s fellow 2020 Deadline Day arrival Facundo Pellistri out on loan, with that looking like the only way that the young wingers will see regular football.

See More: “Would have been a great signing” – Former Red Devil responds to Man Utd’s surprise transfer U-turn

More Stories / Latest News Harry Kane set to see Tottenham wages DOUBLED in attempt to block Man City transfer The reason Romelu Lukaku decided to join Chelsea amid £97.5m transfer agreement Newcastle United strike ‘breakthrough’ in personal terms with Arsenal star Joe Willock ahead of potential £22m transfer

Solskjaer has landed himself an instant starter for the wide areas with the long-awaited addition of Jadon Sancho, which makes Amad’s prospects of first-team minutes this term even slimmer.

Marcus Rashford is usually the other starter for the Red Devils, with Mason Greenwood, the hardworking Dan James and Juan Mata also ahead of Amad in the pecking order.

First-team action for United would’ve been hard enough to come by as it is for Amad but the side also have Jesse Lingard back from a red-hot loan spell and renewed the contract of Juan Mata, so considering the small role the Ivorian played last season, regular minutes seem very unrealistic now.

Amad did at least have the chance to keep himself busy over the summer, as the former Atalanta talent featured for the Ivory Coast at the Olympics, registering an assist in his four appearances.

Solskjaer and the hierarchy will certainly face fierce criticism for this decision on Amad’s future and should the ace secure a loan move, it will be a talking point every time the side look worse for wear in the final third in the new season.