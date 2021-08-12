Anthony Martial says he remains ‘weeks’ away following a spell on the sidelines with injury.

The French forward has returned to action with United in pre-season following a serious knee injury he picked up on international duty.

And his return is a big boost for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, especially amid Marcus Rashford’s surgery and the proximity to the new season, which kicks off this weekend.

But after spending so much time out injured, Martial has warned he will not reach his full fitness levels for some weeks yet.

“I am feeling a lot better after five long months,” Martial told Manchester United’s club website.