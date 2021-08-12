Arsenal have asked Euro giants about potential loan transfer

Arsenal have reportedly inquired about the possibility of signing Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar on loan this summer.

The France international has shone in his time in Ligue 1 and The Athletic claim that the Gunners are showing more of an interest in him again.

The view from the Emirates Stadium is that Aouar could represent great value for money at around €25million, whilst also asking Lyon about the possibility of a loan deal.

The report from The Athletic adds that Arsenal’s interest in James Maddison may not be as strong as has been reported, with intermediaries believed to be the ones pushing the deal due to Mikel Arteta’s needs for a creative midfield player.

Arsenal fans would surely be happy with either Aouar or Maddison, even if the latter is the more proven player at Premier League level.

The England international has been a key performer at the King Power Stadium and makes sense as a signing for a bigger club, though he would also surely not come cheap.

Aouar looks a similarly exciting attacking talent and could have just as much of an impact if he can settle in English football and influence games the way he has in France, and in the Champions League.